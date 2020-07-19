Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WWLNF. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Worldline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $85.80 on Thursday. Worldline has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89.

