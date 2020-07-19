Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RSNAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC downgraded RSA Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

RSNAY stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.