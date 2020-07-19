Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Hastings Group (OTCMKTS:HNGGF)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hastings Group (OTCMKTS:HNGGF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt cut Hastings Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of HNGGF opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Hastings Group has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $2.39.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of private car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

