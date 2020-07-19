Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered AXA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

AXAHY opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.15. AXA has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

