Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of Hiscox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $751.28.

Shares of HCXLF stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

