Barclays Cuts St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,104

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,120 ($13.78) to GBX 1,104 ($13.59) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 965 ($11.88) price target (up previously from GBX 925 ($11.38)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 685 ($8.43) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.55) price objective (up from GBX 950 ($11.69)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 933.90 ($11.49).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 968.60 ($11.92) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 952.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 955.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 9.43 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($21.87).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.