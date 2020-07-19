Barclays Cuts Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Price Target to GBX 90

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of Dixons Carphone to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 128 ($1.58).

Shares of LON DC opened at GBX 79.90 ($0.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.05).

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

