Barclays Begins Coverage on Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95. Givaudan has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.96.

