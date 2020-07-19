Barclays Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €14.20 Price Target

Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.96) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($20.79) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.16 ($15.91).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.34) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($18.52).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

