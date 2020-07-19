Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Get Banner alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banner from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

BANR stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Banner by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Banner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Banner by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Banner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.