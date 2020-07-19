Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

