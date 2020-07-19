Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.76

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.76 and traded as low as $74.52. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at $74.60, with a volume of 1,685,565 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$80.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$73.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.134424 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director George Cope bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$76.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at C$2,071,876.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

