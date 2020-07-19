Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.63%.
Shares of BOCH stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
About Bank of Commerce
Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
