Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Karl L. Silberstein bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,496.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $65,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,401.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $282,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

