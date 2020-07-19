Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BXS opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

