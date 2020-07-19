Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC (LON:BPC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.28. Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 3,540,512 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.41. The company has a market cap of $58.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

