Baader Bank Analysts Give Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €28.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.92 ($31.37).

NOEJ opened at €25.56 ($28.72) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.79. Norma Group has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.16) and a 1 year high of €42.06 ($47.26). The company has a market capitalization of $814.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

