Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €4.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CEC1. HSBC set a €2.00 ($2.25) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €2.30 ($2.58) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.36) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.20 ($4.72) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.23 ($4.75).

CEC1 opened at €3.68 ($4.13) on Thursday. Ceconomy has a one year low of €2.16 ($2.43) and a one year high of €5.35 ($6.01). The company has a market cap of $9.86 million and a P/E ratio of -9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.72.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

