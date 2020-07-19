B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $200.38 million, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $77.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry purchased 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares in the company, valued at $266,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 498,750 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,938,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 118,267 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 82,545 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

