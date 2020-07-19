B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novavax in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.19.

NVAX stock opened at $140.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Novavax by 14,736.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

