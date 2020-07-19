B. Riley Cuts Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Price Target to $21.00

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.84.

Shares of DSSI opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.53 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 80,357 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 94.7% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 319.1% in the first quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 83,751 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

