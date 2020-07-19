AZEK’s (NASDAQ:AZEK) Quiet Period Set To End on July 22nd

AZEK’s (NASDAQ:AZEK) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, July 22nd. AZEK had issued 33,250,000 shares in its IPO on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $764,750,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During AZEK’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZEK opened at $31.93 on Friday. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.