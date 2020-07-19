Avangrid (AGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Avangrid has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.17-2.37 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.17-2.37 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avangrid to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

