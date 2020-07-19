Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Coverage Initiated at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $0.60 target price for the company.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

CBWTF stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $134.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 618.68%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.