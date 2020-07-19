AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for AudioCodes in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AudioCodes’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

AUDC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 4,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 1,387.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

