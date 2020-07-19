AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Exane Asset Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,466,000. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 112,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.