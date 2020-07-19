AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,771 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 457,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 63,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 140,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

