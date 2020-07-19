AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $30.26 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $217.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Cfra reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.