ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

ATA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities raised shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$14.27 and a one year high of C$23.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$382.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.13 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 76,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total transaction of C$1,499,379.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,775 shares in the company, valued at C$934,350.01. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,666 shares of company stock worth $3,131,222.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

