Atlas Copco (ALFVY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 11.28%. On average, analysts expect Atlas Copco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALFVY opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

