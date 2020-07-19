Atlas Copco (ALFVY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 11.28%. On average, analysts expect Atlas Copco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ALFVY opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $26.77.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
