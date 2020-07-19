Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.10 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil to C$0.15 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.85 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$0.38.

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$138.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

