Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Astrotech stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,936.98% and a negative return on equity of 461.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Astrotech makes up 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

