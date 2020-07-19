AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,000 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($73.84) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.84) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($93.53) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($101.53) to GBX 8,600 ($105.83) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,308.89 ($102.25).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,187 ($113.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,479.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,854.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

