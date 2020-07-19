Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $46.69 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.61. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.53 million. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,150,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 33,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

