AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of AMK opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 58.75. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. Analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 4,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $109,603.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,341.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $261,399.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,548 shares of company stock worth $15,018,422. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

