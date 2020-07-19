ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Investec raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

