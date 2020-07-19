ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,100

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,100 ($50.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,800 ($34.46) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,582 ($44.08) to GBX 4,820 ($59.32) in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,574.67 ($43.99).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 3,448 ($42.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,251.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,791.30. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 33.04 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

