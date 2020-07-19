Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.16 million.Ashland Global also updated its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.12-1.12 EPS.
NYSE:ASH opened at $76.50 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
