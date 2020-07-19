Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.16 million.Ashland Global also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.12-1.12 EPS.

NYSE:ASH opened at $76.50 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ashland Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.11.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.