Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 3555200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,041,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 682,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,307,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 263,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 364,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139,542 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

