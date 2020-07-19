Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 3555200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.87.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,041,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 682,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,307,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 263,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 364,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139,542 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Featured Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.