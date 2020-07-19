Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $57.10 Average PT from Analysts

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $60,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,360 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,022,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,436,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.83. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.