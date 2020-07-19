Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $57.10 Average PT from Analysts

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.10.
A number of analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st.
In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $60,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ARVN opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.83. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
