Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AHH. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Snow purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,948.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $94,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 75,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after buying an additional 392,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

