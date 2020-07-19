Arionum Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $116,255.15 and $3,923.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,127.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.91 or 0.02562639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.02430599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00461428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00746507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00065489 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00629774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014684 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

