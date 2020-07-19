APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APEMY. ValuEngine lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.95. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (APEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.