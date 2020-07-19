ANON Price Hits $0.0070 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. ANON has a total market cap of $53,084.62 and $11.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, ANON has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.01866209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00196526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00086308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001043 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

