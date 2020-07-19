ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Raised to $19.00

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $15.04 on Thursday. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 501.50 and a beta of 2.06.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $274,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,325,460 shares of company stock valued at $21,224,794. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

