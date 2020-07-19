Analyzing RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) & Brookfield Property Reit (NYSE:BPR)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Brookfield Property Reit pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Brookfield Property Reit has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RLJ Lodging Trust and Brookfield Property Reit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 1 3 4 0 2.38 Brookfield Property Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A

RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus target price of $11.78, indicating a potential upside of 42.80%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Brookfield Property Reit.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Brookfield Property Reit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 4.98% 2.50% 1.20% Brookfield Property Reit 1.35% 2.44% 0.27%

Volatility and Risk

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Reit has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Brookfield Property Reit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.57 billion 0.87 $127.84 million $2.03 4.06 Brookfield Property Reit $2.06 billion 0.36 $4.09 billion N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Reit has higher revenue and earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Brookfield Property Reit on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock. Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

