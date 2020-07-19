Analyzing KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and BRT Apartments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.10, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. BRT Apartments has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.42%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 103.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 16.08% 8.83% 1.77% BRT Apartments N/A 0.81% 0.24%

Risk and Volatility

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and BRT Apartments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $115.47 million 7.83 $89.96 million $1.67 9.75 BRT Apartments $27.76 million 6.84 $860,000.00 N/A N/A

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats BRT Apartments on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

