Analyzing Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $3.61 million 7.73 -$16.46 million ($0.72) -0.41 Dyadic International $1.68 million 146.67 -$8.31 million ($0.31) -28.94

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -437.91% -1,909.37% -190.56% Dyadic International -523.65% -22.87% -22.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 242.70%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.35%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Summary

Dyadic International beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

