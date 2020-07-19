Analysts Set Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Price Target at $21.80

Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,710,000 after purchasing an additional 171,011 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after acquiring an additional 806,038 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 848.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Valvoline by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Valvoline by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 848,631 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VVV opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

