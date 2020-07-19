Analysts Set Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) PT at $50.45

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 54.94%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

