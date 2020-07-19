Analysts Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price at $53.00

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $14,016,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $56,043,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,509,000 after buying an additional 749,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MasTec by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after buying an additional 521,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MasTec by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after buying an additional 469,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

